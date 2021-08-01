State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 974 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 153.4% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,885 shares of company stock valued at $178,858,208 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

SNOW opened at $265.72 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.