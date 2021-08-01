State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $16.17 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

