State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MPLX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

