State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.78% of Duluth worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Duluth in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

