Status (SNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $286.51 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Status has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for about $0.0826 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $286.51 million and approximately $73.68 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Status

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

