Stealth Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stealth has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00040692 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00025478 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,066,113 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

