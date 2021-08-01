Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of STCN stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $151.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Steel Connect by 235.3% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Connect during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 15.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

