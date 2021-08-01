Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

