SteepCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,259.16 and $180.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.16 or 0.01021297 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000872 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

