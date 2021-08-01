Step Finance Hits One Day Volume of $501,349.00 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $743,300.00 and approximately $501,349.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00138599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,974.32 or 0.99794751 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.46 or 0.00826761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002537 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Buying and Selling Step Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

