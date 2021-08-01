Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.06% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,872,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.71 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

