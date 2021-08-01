stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.79 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $2,578.96 or 0.06481187 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and approximately $118.25 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00102373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00137250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,847.59 or 1.00141141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00834309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 695,811 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

