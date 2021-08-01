stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 20.6% Higher This Week

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $124.10 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $2,588.05 or 0.06206644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00043737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00133721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.14 or 1.00000286 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.28 or 0.00825648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 694,584 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

