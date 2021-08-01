Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

SHOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $43.83 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.