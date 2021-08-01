Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $891,390.51

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $891,390.51 and $100.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0706 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stipend has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,650.12 or 1.00069580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00030800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.01003475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.84 or 0.00378175 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00397947 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005832 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00068675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,632,641 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

