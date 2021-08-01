Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.29. The company had a trading volume of 208,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,444. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.88 and a 52 week high of $89.01.

