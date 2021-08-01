Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF accounts for 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF in the first quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of ETHO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.76.

