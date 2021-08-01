Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $15.01 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,114 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.44.

