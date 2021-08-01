Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 1,394,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,767. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86.

