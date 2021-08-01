Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $21.61 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,055,000 after acquiring an additional 257,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,445 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.