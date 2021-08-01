Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 2.3% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.63. 13,908,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,178,746. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.