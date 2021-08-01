Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.48. 13,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $125.89 and a 12-month high of $168.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24.

