Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.35 Million Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,352,000. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up 6.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.07% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

CNRG stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 16,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,863. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.