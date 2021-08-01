Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.8% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

VGIT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

