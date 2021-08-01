Storj (STORJ) Market Cap Achieves $297.00 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Storj has traded up 16% against the dollar. Storj has a market cap of $297.00 million and approximately $84.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,640,627 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

