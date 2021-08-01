STRAKS (STAK) Price Down 41.4% Over Last 7 Days

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $29,272.60 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,564.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.67 or 0.06413964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.88 or 0.01329151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00353116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00126206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00597586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.00354794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00289759 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

