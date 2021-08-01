Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 296,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

HNDL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 488,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,306. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 7,221.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000.

