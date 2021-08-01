Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SCNG opened at $0.05 on Friday. Strattner Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.

About Strattner Financial Group

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp.

