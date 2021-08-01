Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SCNG opened at $0.05 on Friday. Strattner Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06.
About Strattner Financial Group
