Stream Protocol Price Hits $0.0236 on Major Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $347,327.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

About Stream Protocol

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,845,890 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

