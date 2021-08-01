Streamity One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (STM)

Streamity (CURRENCY:STM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Streamity has a total market capitalization of $712,782.77 and approximately $4.00 worth of Streamity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamity has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Streamity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.86 or 0.00802314 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00040255 BTC.

Streamity Coin Profile

Streamity is a coin. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Streamity’s total supply is 76,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,987,749 coins. Streamity’s official Twitter account is @streamityorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Streamity is stm.club . The official message board for Streamity is medium.com/@streamityorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamity is a decentralized Exchange for cryptocurrency and fiat. It allows users to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them as well as to convert them to the available Fiat pairs. The STM token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It serves as the internal currency of the platform, meaning that payment for all project services will be made with STM tokens. “

Streamity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.