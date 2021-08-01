Streamr (DATA) Hits Market Capitalization of $86.05 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $86.05 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.61 or 0.00793445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00087600 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,350 coins and its circulating supply is 892,476,175 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

