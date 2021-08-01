Strike (STRK) Price Tops $51.39 on Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Strike has a market capitalization of $150.94 million and $23.92 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.39 or 0.00128899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00102852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00136032 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,983.28 or 1.00290599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.40 or 0.00841285 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,937,246 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

