Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $222.25 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $222.25 or 0.00535922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $30.73 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Strong has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

