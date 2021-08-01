StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $407,191.96 and $182.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,650,676,114 coins and its circulating supply is 17,237,481,760 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

