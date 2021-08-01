Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Sulzer stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. Sulzer has a 12 month low of $77.40 and a 12 month high of $138.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.57.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sulzer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.