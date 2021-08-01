Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group worth $56,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

