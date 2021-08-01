SUN Price Tops $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00104121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.05 or 1.00315028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00840474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

