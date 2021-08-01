SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE SXC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,793. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $641.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.