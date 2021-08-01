Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,116,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 386,206 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $29,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

