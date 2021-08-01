Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SURVF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

