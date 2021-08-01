Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 9.2% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.29 million and approximately $828,978.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.95 or 0.06410344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00125884 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,944,632 coins and its circulating supply is 324,103,942 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

