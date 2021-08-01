SuperFarm Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and approximately $31.03 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 88.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008978 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

