SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 70.4% This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $229,336.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,621.17 or 1.00148712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.81 or 0.00827270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

