Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.25.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

