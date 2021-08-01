SureRemit Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,104.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $12,104.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SureRemit has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00045558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00102448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00136598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,694.50 or 0.99613535 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.80 or 0.00827634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

