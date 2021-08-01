SureRemit (RMT) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, SureRemit has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $13,584.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00102309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00133289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.36 or 1.00007948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00826052 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002534 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

