SushiSwap Price Hits $9.00 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $9.00 or 0.00021805 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $285.24 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00057336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.43 or 0.00798294 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00040119 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 230,192,886 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

