Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,257 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suzano were worth $8,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Suzano by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Suzano by 9.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUZ opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

