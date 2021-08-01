Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Reaches $356,301.70

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a total market cap of $356,301.70 and $1,471.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00101562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,385.38 or 1.00218910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $341.49 or 0.00826962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,693,994 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

