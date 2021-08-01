Swerve Price Reaches $0.68 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001709 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swerve has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $4.95 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,082,703 coins and its circulating supply is 14,040,379 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

